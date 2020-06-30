1612 PATAPSCO STREET

Amenities

A true FOUR BEDROOM house, not three and a bedroom that should be a closet/office! Bathrooms on every floor, beautifully finished basement bedroom with large window and an actual closet! Brand new paint and carpet so you are moving into sheet perfection. Large kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. Right near Riverside park so there is ample street parking. Without a doubt the best bang for your buck in the Riverside neighborhood. Large back patio perfect for your Pup. Winter is coming and those late night walks will be getting colder and colder. Wouldn't it be nice to let them go out while watching from the back door? Schedule your tour today, this one won't last long!