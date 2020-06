Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Federal Hill.. 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Three bedrooms are all ABOVE grade AND and adttional room/ office in basement with half bath. Master suite has large walk in closet, separate Jacuzzi tub and shower. With a balcony off the master with city views. Entire house has hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, walk in closets. Five minute walk to cross street and an easy walk to the harbor and both stadiums.