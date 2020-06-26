1548 Stonewood Rd

Amenities

Available 08/28/19 Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom townhome near Chinquapin Run Park conveniently located to Loch Raven Blvd, Good Samaritan Hospital, and I695. A spacious living room and separate dining room boast bay windows and lead to an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. A finished lower level offers a huge family/rec room plus a full bath and laundry room with front-loading washer/dryer. The upper level provides 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath with jetted soaking tub. Warm hardwood floors throughout this home give it a welcoming feel! ***PRICE SUBJECT TO LEASE TERMS***



1 pet under 15lbs welcome with additional deposit!



Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE4993050)