Baltimore, MD
1548 Stonewood Rd
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

1548 Stonewood Rd

1548 Stonewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1548 Stonewood Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Chinquapin Run Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/28/19 Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom townhome near Chinquapin Run Park conveniently located to Loch Raven Blvd, Good Samaritan Hospital, and I695. A spacious living room and separate dining room boast bay windows and lead to an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. A finished lower level offers a huge family/rec room plus a full bath and laundry room with front-loading washer/dryer. The upper level provides 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath with jetted soaking tub. Warm hardwood floors throughout this home give it a welcoming feel! ***PRICE SUBJECT TO LEASE TERMS***

1 pet under 15lbs welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4993050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 Stonewood Rd have any available units?
1548 Stonewood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1548 Stonewood Rd have?
Some of 1548 Stonewood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 Stonewood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1548 Stonewood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 Stonewood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1548 Stonewood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1548 Stonewood Rd offer parking?
No, 1548 Stonewood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1548 Stonewood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1548 Stonewood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 Stonewood Rd have a pool?
No, 1548 Stonewood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1548 Stonewood Rd have accessible units?
No, 1548 Stonewood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 Stonewood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1548 Stonewood Rd has units with dishwashers.
