1545 North Fulton Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1545 North Fulton Avenue

1545 North Fulton Avenue · (855) 464-8500
Location

1545 North Fulton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1545 North Fulton Avenue · Avail. now

$1,297

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
1545 North Fulton Ave, Baltimore Maryland 21217 - Spacious 2 bedroom one bath with wood plank flooring throughout. Walkout brick paved patio. Full size kitchen comes with full size refrigerator and gas range/stove. This home also features an unfinished basement.
So much to offer in this beautiful home!

Call for your application and to schedule your personal virtual tour 855-464-8500
This home will not last long!

Section 8 Accepted.

*All Properties Are Rented As-Is*
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance Program

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5861615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 North Fulton Avenue have any available units?
1545 North Fulton Avenue has a unit available for $1,297 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 North Fulton Avenue have?
Some of 1545 North Fulton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 North Fulton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1545 North Fulton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 North Fulton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1545 North Fulton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1545 North Fulton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1545 North Fulton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1545 North Fulton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 North Fulton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 North Fulton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1545 North Fulton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1545 North Fulton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1545 North Fulton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 North Fulton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 North Fulton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
