1540 Shadyside Rd
1540 Shadyside Rd

1540 Shadyside Road · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Shadyside Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Hillen

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare Opportunity for Affordable Luxury Living! If a Turn-Key, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom townhome on a close-knit community street is what you're looking for, no need to look any further than this home in Baltimore, MD. The main floors feature gleaming hardwood floors throughout, a light-filled living room, a gourmet galley kitchen perfect for the cooking enthusiast, and a separate dining room ideal for entertaining guests. Three oversized bedrooms will meet the needs of any size family and offer plenty of space for relaxing after a hard day's work. This home is only 11 minutes from the restaurant scene in Hampden, 19 minutes from the entertainment of the Inner Harbor, and only 30 minutes from Baltimore Washington International (BWI) for travel lovers. Don't miss out on this incredible home in a highly desirable area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Shadyside Rd have any available units?
1540 Shadyside Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 Shadyside Rd have?
Some of 1540 Shadyside Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Shadyside Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Shadyside Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Shadyside Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1540 Shadyside Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1540 Shadyside Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1540 Shadyside Rd offers parking.
Does 1540 Shadyside Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1540 Shadyside Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Shadyside Rd have a pool?
No, 1540 Shadyside Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Shadyside Rd have accessible units?
No, 1540 Shadyside Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Shadyside Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 Shadyside Rd has units with dishwashers.

