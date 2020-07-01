1540 Shadyside Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Rare Opportunity for Affordable Luxury Living! If a Turn-Key, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom townhome on a close-knit community street is what you're looking for, no need to look any further than this home in Baltimore, MD. The main floors feature gleaming hardwood floors throughout, a light-filled living room, a gourmet galley kitchen perfect for the cooking enthusiast, and a separate dining room ideal for entertaining guests. Three oversized bedrooms will meet the needs of any size family and offer plenty of space for relaxing after a hard day's work. This home is only 11 minutes from the restaurant scene in Hampden, 19 minutes from the entertainment of the Inner Harbor, and only 30 minutes from Baltimore Washington International (BWI) for travel lovers. Don't miss out on this incredible home in a highly desirable area!