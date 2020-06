Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Single Family Home Now Available for rent. Come and check out this lovely 3 bed 2 bath house for rent on Coldspring Lane located in Northwood Community of Baltimore City. The property has a parking pad out back so no need to worry about parking on the street with quick and easy access to public transportation. Other features include central/heat, finished basement, plenty of space along with 2 full bathroom and a fenced back yard. Call TODAY to schedule a showing and see this lovely home for yourself! Section 8 Welcome.