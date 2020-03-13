All apartments in Baltimore
1523 Elmtree St

1523 Elmtree Street · No Longer Available
Location

1523 Elmtree Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay

Amenities

2 bedroom single family cottage available for only $949.00 a month. Your new home features; a large living room, 2 spacious bedrooms, a galley kitchen with ample cabinet space and a full bathroom off of the laundry room. Relax on the front porch while the kids play in the front or back yards.

Conveniently located near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, Glen Burnie, BWI, Federal Hill and Baltimore's Horseshoe & Live Casino. Unit is within walking distance to all major transportation (bus line, light rail and MARC train). We are pet friendly.
Are you a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Nurse, Doctor, School Teacher or Military Personal? Ask how you can save additional money off of the monthly rent.
Call one of our qualified leasing agents today to schedule a viewing at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Elmtree St have any available units?
1523 Elmtree St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 Elmtree St have?
Some of 1523 Elmtree St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Elmtree St currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Elmtree St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Elmtree St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 Elmtree St is pet friendly.
Does 1523 Elmtree St offer parking?
No, 1523 Elmtree St does not offer parking.
Does 1523 Elmtree St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Elmtree St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Elmtree St have a pool?
No, 1523 Elmtree St does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Elmtree St have accessible units?
No, 1523 Elmtree St does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Elmtree St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 Elmtree St does not have units with dishwashers.
