1523 Elmtree St

2 bedroom single family cottage available for only $949.00 a month. Your new home features; a large living room, 2 spacious bedrooms, a galley kitchen with ample cabinet space and a full bathroom off of the laundry room. Relax on the front porch while the kids play in the front or back yards.



Conveniently located near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, Glen Burnie, BWI, Federal Hill and Baltimore's Horseshoe & Live Casino. Unit is within walking distance to all major transportation (bus line, light rail and MARC train). We are pet friendly.

Are you a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Nurse, Doctor, School Teacher or Military Personal? Ask how you can save additional money off of the monthly rent.

Call one of our qualified leasing agents today to schedule a viewing at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com