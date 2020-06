Amenities

Well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath townhome in Federal Hill steps away from Riverside Park! Spacious living room with large windows and dining room with wood floors and exposed brick. Kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and access to the rear PARKING PAD! Two large bedrooms sharing the full hall bath, large master bedroom with attached bath and access to rooftop deck with city and water views! Call Greg Morris for questions 443-956-4171