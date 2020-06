Amenities

RENT TO OWN 3 BED/ 1 Bath - NO CREDIT CHECK! - Property Id: 118966



RENT TO OWN ONLY!

Option Purchase Price: $134,599



MUST HAVE DOWNPAYMENT



NO CREDIT CHECK

NO BANK QUALIFYING



3-bedroom with 1 bath townhouse. You'll love the large living, bedrooms and dining space with hardwood floors, accent brick wall and large renovated kitchen.

No Dogs Allowed



