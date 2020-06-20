All apartments in Baltimore
1518 W PRATT STREET
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:27 PM

1518 W PRATT STREET

1518 West Pratt Street · (303) 263-9739
Location

1518 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this new beautiful interior unit in UNION SQUARE RENOVATED WITH 3 LEVELS OF UPGRADED EXQUISITE FINISHES! This beautiful civil war era home is 4 stories, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and filled with fantastic light and multiple large bedrooms! This home has a wonderful accent wall on the main level that is a beautiful tuck pointed brick! With an open Kitchen concept and a half bath with separate formal dining and family rooms accompanied by a nice and cozy backyard.Traveling up to the 2nd level of the home you experience elevated ceilings, two large bedrooms with ample closet space and one full bathroom decorated with ceramic tile and updated finishes. The top 3rd level has another 2 master bedrooms, but the true master has what we call a ~MASTER CLOSET ENSUITE~ with loads of space to build in your closet design! The 4th bottom level which can be used as a storage area or built to style and suite. Lastly, but not least 2 built in A/c units one controls the top floor and the second controls the main floor and the 2nd floor. Plenty of on street parking, active and inviting community with new and upcoming dinners, art shows and musical performances! Don't forget how convenient it is to Union Square Park, UMMC and Downtown Baltimore!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 W PRATT STREET have any available units?
1518 W PRATT STREET has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 W PRATT STREET have?
Some of 1518 W PRATT STREET's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 W PRATT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1518 W PRATT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 W PRATT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1518 W PRATT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1518 W PRATT STREET offer parking?
No, 1518 W PRATT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1518 W PRATT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 W PRATT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 W PRATT STREET have a pool?
No, 1518 W PRATT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1518 W PRATT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1518 W PRATT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 W PRATT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 W PRATT STREET has units with dishwashers.
