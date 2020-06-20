1518 W PRATT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this new beautiful interior unit in UNION SQUARE RENOVATED WITH 3 LEVELS OF UPGRADED EXQUISITE FINISHES! This beautiful civil war era home is 4 stories, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and filled with fantastic light and multiple large bedrooms! This home has a wonderful accent wall on the main level that is a beautiful tuck pointed brick! With an open Kitchen concept and a half bath with separate formal dining and family rooms accompanied by a nice and cozy backyard.Traveling up to the 2nd level of the home you experience elevated ceilings, two large bedrooms with ample closet space and one full bathroom decorated with ceramic tile and updated finishes. The top 3rd level has another 2 master bedrooms, but the true master has what we call a ~MASTER CLOSET ENSUITE~ with loads of space to build in your closet design! The 4th bottom level which can be used as a storage area or built to style and suite. Lastly, but not least 2 built in A/c units one controls the top floor and the second controls the main floor and the 2nd floor. Plenty of on street parking, active and inviting community with new and upcoming dinners, art shows and musical performances! Don't forget how convenient it is to Union Square Park, UMMC and Downtown Baltimore!