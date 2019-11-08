1512 OAKRIDGE ROAD

Amenities

Owner seeks a very reliable, stable, long term tenant to occupy this very attractive spacious Ednor Gardens/Lakeside townhouse. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, porchfront home has an updated kitchen with breakfast bar and pass-through to dining room. Gorgeous wood floors throughout first and 2nd level. Wall sconces in spacious iiving room. Dining room has bay window. Home has double pane vinyl replacement windows. Forced air gas heat. Ceiling fans, Entry foyer has large closet. Finished basement has spacious knotty pine family room, 2nd bath, and utility room ready for laundry appliances. Great price for the space and improvements here; won't last long.