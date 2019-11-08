All apartments in Baltimore
1512 OAKRIDGE ROAD

1512 Oakridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Oakridge Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Owner seeks a very reliable, stable, long term tenant to occupy this very attractive spacious Ednor Gardens/Lakeside townhouse. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, porchfront home has an updated kitchen with breakfast bar and pass-through to dining room. Gorgeous wood floors throughout first and 2nd level. Wall sconces in spacious iiving room. Dining room has bay window. Home has double pane vinyl replacement windows. Forced air gas heat. Ceiling fans, Entry foyer has large closet. Finished basement has spacious knotty pine family room, 2nd bath, and utility room ready for laundry appliances. Great price for the space and improvements here; won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

