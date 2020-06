Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Bright beautiful newly renovated park front 3rd floor apartment in Union Square is available at end of April. This classic renovation is walking distance to everything Baltimore has to offer the working professional. This 1 bed 1 bath top floor apartment includes, brand new appliances, washer dryer in unit, massive back yard, and lovely park views. This Union Square community make this city living at its best! 18 month lease intensive!