1506 MADISON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Be the first to occupy this newly renovated apartment. It's truly the best value per square footage in the Madison Park community. Enjoy the convenience of having a full sized washing machine and dryer inside your unit along with off street surface assigned parking in the rear of the building with rear entrance access. Each apartment boasts natural light, oversized windows, laminate wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances which include stove, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher.Rent includes free Wi-Fi, Basic Cable, Water and off street assigned surface parking.All applicants must have sufficient credit, rental history, no evictions and adequate income equal. Housing Choice Voucher Participants are welcomed to apply.