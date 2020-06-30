All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1506 MADISON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1506 MADISON AVENUE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:31 PM

1506 MADISON AVENUE

1506 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1506 Madison Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Be the first to occupy this newly renovated apartment. It's truly the best value per square footage in the Madison Park community. Enjoy the convenience of having a full sized washing machine and dryer inside your unit along with off street surface assigned parking in the rear of the building with rear entrance access. Each apartment boasts natural light, oversized windows, laminate wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances which include stove, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher.Rent includes free Wi-Fi, Basic Cable, Water and off street assigned surface parking.All applicants must have sufficient credit, rental history, no evictions and adequate income equal. Housing Choice Voucher Participants are welcomed to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 MADISON AVENUE have any available units?
1506 MADISON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 MADISON AVENUE have?
Some of 1506 MADISON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 MADISON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1506 MADISON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 MADISON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1506 MADISON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1506 MADISON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1506 MADISON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1506 MADISON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 MADISON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 MADISON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1506 MADISON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1506 MADISON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1506 MADISON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 MADISON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 MADISON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland