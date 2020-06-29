All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

1503 West Fairmount Avenue

1503 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1503 West Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unique 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in the Franklin Square neighborhood. Nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors and new carpet throughout. There are 3 levels and a finished basement with a full bathroom. Lots of storage space. Close to University of Baltimore Campus. Street parking. Close to public transportation.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1503-w-fairmount-ave-baltimore-md-21223-usa/d3c6ecd0-95fc-4a3d-abb3-8f26ab3f36b3

(RLNE5321760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 West Fairmount Avenue have any available units?
1503 West Fairmount Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 West Fairmount Avenue have?
Some of 1503 West Fairmount Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 West Fairmount Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1503 West Fairmount Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 West Fairmount Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1503 West Fairmount Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1503 West Fairmount Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1503 West Fairmount Avenue offers parking.
Does 1503 West Fairmount Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 West Fairmount Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 West Fairmount Avenue have a pool?
No, 1503 West Fairmount Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1503 West Fairmount Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1503 West Fairmount Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 West Fairmount Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 West Fairmount Avenue has units with dishwashers.

