Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1501 Medford Rd

1501 Medford Road · (443) 742-4655
Location

1501 Medford Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1501 Medford Rd · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Ednor Gardens! - Quaint 3 bedroom corner townhouse offering many amenities in the Ednor Gardens neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore City! Spacious living area features gorgeous hardwood floors, cozy wood fireplace, and natural light from a large bay window. Separate dining area perfect for entertaining leads to an updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors continue throughout the upstairs bedrooms that share a full bath with tiled floors and shower enclosure. Unfinished basement has a bonus full bath and separate laundry area opening onto the large rear yard with storage shed. Home comes supplied with window A/C units! Located in a quiet neighborhood just off Loch Raven Blvd and convenient to I-695!

Dogs under 30lbs welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3740306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Medford Rd have any available units?
1501 Medford Rd has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Medford Rd have?
Some of 1501 Medford Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Medford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Medford Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Medford Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Medford Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Medford Rd offer parking?
No, 1501 Medford Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1501 Medford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 Medford Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Medford Rd have a pool?
No, 1501 Medford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Medford Rd have accessible units?
No, 1501 Medford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Medford Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Medford Rd has units with dishwashers.
