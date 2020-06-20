1501 Medford Rd

Amenities

3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Ednor Gardens! - Quaint 3 bedroom corner townhouse offering many amenities in the Ednor Gardens neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore City! Spacious living area features gorgeous hardwood floors, cozy wood fireplace, and natural light from a large bay window. Separate dining area perfect for entertaining leads to an updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors continue throughout the upstairs bedrooms that share a full bath with tiled floors and shower enclosure. Unfinished basement has a bonus full bath and separate laundry area opening onto the large rear yard with storage shed. Home comes supplied with window A/C units! Located in a quiet neighborhood just off Loch Raven Blvd and convenient to I-695!



Dogs under 30lbs welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Cats Allowed



