Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:30 PM

150 N CURLEY STREET

150 North Curley Street · (410) 740-1200
Location

150 North Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A true, historic Baltimore rowhouse with 21st century amenities in a great neighborhood just blocks from Paterson Park and minutes away from great shops, bars and restaurants.With 2 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining.Both bedrooms offer an en-suite bath - 1 with a tile bath with a tub and the other with a shower stall. Other special highlights include chic Recessed lighting, stylish window treatments and ceiling fans, wall-mount toilet, floor-to-ceiling tiles and all Kohler bath fixtures. Enjoy gatherings in the open space living/dining area where you can appreciate the beautifully restored 100+ year old wood floor and exposed bricks that are original to the house. The open kitchen layout graced by a custom stained glass artwork lead out to the rear part of the house where you will find the 1/2 bath and the brand new washer and dryer The kitchen will inspire your inner chef with black stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets set atop a fancy backsplash and quartz counters. Large open space and a peninsula with seating is perfect for entertaining your family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 N CURLEY STREET have any available units?
150 N CURLEY STREET has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 N CURLEY STREET have?
Some of 150 N CURLEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 N CURLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
150 N CURLEY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 N CURLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 150 N CURLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 150 N CURLEY STREET offer parking?
No, 150 N CURLEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 150 N CURLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 N CURLEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 N CURLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 150 N CURLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 150 N CURLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 150 N CURLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 150 N CURLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 N CURLEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
