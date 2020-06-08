150 N CURLEY STREET

Amenities

A true, historic Baltimore rowhouse with 21st century amenities in a great neighborhood just blocks from Paterson Park and minutes away from great shops, bars and restaurants.With 2 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining.Both bedrooms offer an en-suite bath - 1 with a tile bath with a tub and the other with a shower stall. Other special highlights include chic Recessed lighting, stylish window treatments and ceiling fans, wall-mount toilet, floor-to-ceiling tiles and all Kohler bath fixtures. Enjoy gatherings in the open space living/dining area where you can appreciate the beautifully restored 100+ year old wood floor and exposed bricks that are original to the house. The open kitchen layout graced by a custom stained glass artwork lead out to the rear part of the house where you will find the 1/2 bath and the brand new washer and dryer The kitchen will inspire your inner chef with black stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets set atop a fancy backsplash and quartz counters. Large open space and a peninsula with seating is perfect for entertaining your family and friends.