1428 Ward Street

ALL DOLLED UP AND READY TO GO...THIS CUTE 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM HOME IS JUST WAITING FOR YOU TO OCCUPY IT. THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME CLOSE TO RAVENS STADIUM AND DOWNTOWN BALTIMORE SITS ON A QUITE BLOCK IN THE HEART OF SOUTH BALTIMORE. WALK TO THE HORSESHOE OR THE RAVENS OR ORIOLES GAME WITH IN 10 MINUTES. YOU CAN ALSO STAY HOME AND ENJOY THE ALL THE COMFORTS AND COZINESS OF THIS LUXURIOUS HOME. THE KITCHEN PROVIDES A GORGEOUS AMBIANCE WITH ITS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WOOD CABINETS WITH GLASS DOORS. BOTH LAMINATE AND CARPETED FLOORS ALLOW FOR A GREAAT RELAXING ENVIRONMENT. RESSES LIGHTING, OVERSIZED WINDOWS AND A BEAUTIFUL ENTRY WAY GIVE THIS HOME AN INVITING ALLURE. COME SEE WHAT THE HYPE IS ABOUT...I GUARANTEE YOU WILL LOVE IT. 1 YEAR...TENANT PAYS WATER AND UTILITIES