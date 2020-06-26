1419 Belt St

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom rowhouse with finished basement, rooftop deck and parking pad in Federal Hill
**MOVE IN BY THE END OF JULY AND GET 1/2 OFF AUGUSTS RENT**
Property Highlights
-Unique Interior with Exposed Brick
-Rooftop Deck with amazing views of the harbor
-Reclaimed Wood Ceilings
-Built in Kitchen Table
-Large public park with public pool and playground two blocks away
-Hot water heated by solar power and functional potbelly stove
-This is an end unit, so natural light is plentiful. It's on a dead end street, so no through traffic and no zoned parking
-Walking distance to restaurants and city attractions
(RLNE4954727)