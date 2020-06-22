All apartments in Baltimore
1416 West Lombard South

1416 West Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1416 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
End Unit in the heart of Baltimore City, this 2 bed/1 bath townhome w/extra large bedrooms, loft space, and unfinished basement is absolutely fabulous!! Gorgeous wood cabinets, beautiful countertops, ceramic tile, exposed brick interior, hardwood floors, separate laundry room w/washer and dryer, fenced patio/yard, tons of storage. Small loft space can be used as an office, perfect floorplan for roommates!! Close to 95/395, shopping, University of Maryland Medical School, BioPark, Hollins Market! Pets under 35lbs accepted on a case by case basis. Don't miss out on this amazing gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 West Lombard South have any available units?
1416 West Lombard South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 West Lombard South have?
Some of 1416 West Lombard South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 West Lombard South currently offering any rent specials?
1416 West Lombard South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 West Lombard South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 West Lombard South is pet friendly.
Does 1416 West Lombard South offer parking?
No, 1416 West Lombard South does not offer parking.
Does 1416 West Lombard South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 West Lombard South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 West Lombard South have a pool?
No, 1416 West Lombard South does not have a pool.
Does 1416 West Lombard South have accessible units?
No, 1416 West Lombard South does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 West Lombard South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 West Lombard South does not have units with dishwashers.
