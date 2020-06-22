1416 West Lombard South

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

End Unit in the heart of Baltimore City, this 2 bed/1 bath townhome w/extra large bedrooms, loft space, and unfinished basement is absolutely fabulous!! Gorgeous wood cabinets, beautiful countertops, ceramic tile, exposed brick interior, hardwood floors, separate laundry room w/washer and dryer, fenced patio/yard, tons of storage. Small loft space can be used as an office, perfect floorplan for roommates!! Close to 95/395, shopping, University of Maryland Medical School, BioPark, Hollins Market! Pets under 35lbs accepted on a case by case basis. Don't miss out on this amazing gem!