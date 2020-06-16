1413 N Potomac St

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Charming 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse - To Schedule a showing please either:

Come check out this wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse for rent on a lovely street! This home has been well maintained and is ready for someone to make it home! Schedule your showing today! This one won't last long!



Utilities included in the lease: None

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, Gas, Water

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.



No Dogs Allowed



