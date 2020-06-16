All apartments in Baltimore
1413 N Potomac St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1413 N Potomac St

1413 North Potomac Street · (717) 707-7079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1413 North Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1413 N Potomac St · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Charming 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

Come check out this wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse for rent on a lovely street! This home has been well maintained and is ready for someone to make it home! Schedule your showing today! This one won't last long!

Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, Gas, Water
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5227508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 N Potomac St have any available units?
1413 N Potomac St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 N Potomac St have?
Some of 1413 N Potomac St's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 N Potomac St currently offering any rent specials?
1413 N Potomac St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 N Potomac St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 N Potomac St is pet friendly.
Does 1413 N Potomac St offer parking?
No, 1413 N Potomac St does not offer parking.
Does 1413 N Potomac St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 N Potomac St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 N Potomac St have a pool?
No, 1413 N Potomac St does not have a pool.
Does 1413 N Potomac St have accessible units?
No, 1413 N Potomac St does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 N Potomac St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 N Potomac St does not have units with dishwashers.
