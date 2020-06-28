All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
1405 POINT STREET
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

1405 POINT STREET

1405 Point St · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Upper Fells Point
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1405 Point St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
valet service
1405 Point Street's highly trained, on-site staff can handle everything from the mundane to the miraculous. When they're not accepting packages, making dinner reservations, or coordinating fitness classes, they have been known to plan some swank parties for 200 of our favorite residents. DiamondServices include:ONLINE RENT PAYMENTS, PACKAGE ACCEPTANCE, MONTHLY RESIDENT EVENTS, VALET, DRY CLEANING, 24-HR CONCIERGE, REFERRALS & APPOINTMENTS, PET SERVICES LOCAL, AND RETAILER DISCOUNTS.Building amenities include:11TH FLOOR POOL, FITNESS CENTER, RESIDENT LOUNGE, MEETING AREA, LARGE GATHERING AREA, ON-SITE RETAIL, EXPANSIVE WATER VIEWS, AND EASY ACCESS TO WATERFRONT PROMENADE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 POINT STREET have any available units?
1405 POINT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 POINT STREET have?
Some of 1405 POINT STREET's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 POINT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1405 POINT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 POINT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 POINT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1405 POINT STREET offer parking?
No, 1405 POINT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1405 POINT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 POINT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 POINT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1405 POINT STREET has a pool.
Does 1405 POINT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1405 POINT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 POINT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 POINT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
