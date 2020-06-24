All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1405 Bank Street - HOUSE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1405 Bank Street - HOUSE
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:06 PM

1405 Bank Street - HOUSE

1405 Bank Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1405 Bank Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large three bedroom two and a half bathroom property close to Little Italy and Fells Point renovated only a few years ago. Property has a small backyard and a third floor deck along with a massive dual head shower and a Jacuzzi tub in the master bedroom. Hardwood and tile floors along with carpeted bedrooms. Washer/dryer in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Bank Street - HOUSE have any available units?
1405 Bank Street - HOUSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Bank Street - HOUSE have?
Some of 1405 Bank Street - HOUSE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Bank Street - HOUSE currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Bank Street - HOUSE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Bank Street - HOUSE pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Bank Street - HOUSE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1405 Bank Street - HOUSE offer parking?
No, 1405 Bank Street - HOUSE does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Bank Street - HOUSE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 Bank Street - HOUSE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Bank Street - HOUSE have a pool?
No, 1405 Bank Street - HOUSE does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Bank Street - HOUSE have accessible units?
No, 1405 Bank Street - HOUSE does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Bank Street - HOUSE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Bank Street - HOUSE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland