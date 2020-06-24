1405 Bank Street - HOUSE

Large three bedroom two and a half bathroom property close to Little Italy and Fells Point renovated only a few years ago. Property has a small backyard and a third floor deck along with a massive dual head shower and a Jacuzzi tub in the master bedroom. Hardwood and tile floors along with carpeted bedrooms. Washer/dryer in unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
