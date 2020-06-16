1338 Andre Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Locust Point
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Locust Point New Renovation waiting for its first tenant. Come see this beautiful , well designed 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Granite Counters, Ceramic tile and a rooftop deck with view to die for! This wont last long come see me today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
