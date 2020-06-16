1338 ANDRE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Locust Point New Renovation waiting for its first tenant. Come see this beautiful , well designed 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Granite Counters, Ceramic tile and a rooftop deck with view to die for! This wont last long come see me today