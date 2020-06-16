All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

1338 ANDRE STREET

1338 Andre Street · No Longer Available
Location

1338 Andre Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Locust Point New Renovation waiting for its first tenant. Come see this beautiful , well designed 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Granite Counters, Ceramic tile and a rooftop deck with view to die for! This wont last long come see me today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 ANDRE STREET have any available units?
1338 ANDRE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1338 ANDRE STREET have?
Some of 1338 ANDRE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 ANDRE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1338 ANDRE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 ANDRE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1338 ANDRE STREET is not pet friendly.
Does 1338 ANDRE STREET offer parking?
No, 1338 ANDRE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1338 ANDRE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1338 ANDRE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 ANDRE STREET have a pool?
No, 1338 ANDRE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1338 ANDRE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1338 ANDRE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 ANDRE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1338 ANDRE STREET has units with dishwashers.

