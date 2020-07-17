All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1337 Weldon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1337 Weldon Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1337 Weldon Avenue

1337 Weldon Avenue · (410) 235-9600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Medfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1337 Weldon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Medfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1337 Weldon Avenue - Apt. 2 · Avail. now

$965

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Top Floor 1 Bedroom Apt., With Washer/Dryer in Hampden - Bright, 1 Bedroom apartment takes up the whole top floor of this converted townhome in Hampden/Medfield. Huge walk in closet for clothes and additional storage! Kitchen includes a gas range and dishwasher and in unit washer/dryer!

Weldon Avenue is located on a quiet street, yet it is minutes from fun, shopping and easily accessible to all areas.
- Giant Food is a 9-minute walk.
- MOM's Organic Market is a 14-minute walk
- Woodberry Light Rail stop is a 15-minute walk
- Cool, fun shops and restaurants along Hampden's "The Avenue" are just 5 blocks down Falls Road.
- I-83 Exit 9 (Cold Spring Lane) is just around the corner for easy trips to downtown Baltimore or the suburbs.

Pets are welcome upon approval of landlord (breed/weight specific). A non-refundable pet deposit is required.

View a Virtual Tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kT6zMfvnbnB
Call Will Cannon to schedule a tour: 410-916-3331

(RLNE5880160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 Weldon Avenue have any available units?
1337 Weldon Avenue has a unit available for $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1337 Weldon Avenue have?
Some of 1337 Weldon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1337 Weldon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Weldon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 Weldon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1337 Weldon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1337 Weldon Avenue offer parking?
No, 1337 Weldon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1337 Weldon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1337 Weldon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 Weldon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1337 Weldon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1337 Weldon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1337 Weldon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 Weldon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1337 Weldon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1337 Weldon Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointCharles VillageCheswolde
Mount VernonMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity