1337 Weldon Avenue

Top Floor 1 Bedroom Apt., With Washer/Dryer in Hampden - Bright, 1 Bedroom apartment takes up the whole top floor of this converted townhome in Hampden/Medfield. Huge walk in closet for clothes and additional storage! Kitchen includes a gas range and dishwasher and in unit washer/dryer!



Weldon Avenue is located on a quiet street, yet it is minutes from fun, shopping and easily accessible to all areas.

- Giant Food is a 9-minute walk.

- MOM's Organic Market is a 14-minute walk

- Woodberry Light Rail stop is a 15-minute walk

- Cool, fun shops and restaurants along Hampden's "The Avenue" are just 5 blocks down Falls Road.

- I-83 Exit 9 (Cold Spring Lane) is just around the corner for easy trips to downtown Baltimore or the suburbs.



Pets are welcome upon approval of landlord (breed/weight specific). A non-refundable pet deposit is required.



View a Virtual Tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kT6zMfvnbnB

Call Will Cannon to schedule a tour: 410-916-3331



