Baltimore, MD
133 S ROBINSON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

133 S ROBINSON STREET

133 South Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

133 South Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Design!Full renovation, never been lived in. Everything Brand New. 4 Bedrooms. 3.5 Bathrooms. 1 Car Parking. Fully renovated steps from Patterson Park. Parking pad with lots of street parking. Hardwood floor on main and 2nd floors with crown molding. Exposed brick wall with wide staircase going up. Tall basement ceiling and soft carpet. Smart Washer and Dryer. Tray ceiling in master bedroom with lots of sunlight. Full rear deck. Year Renovated: 2017Deposit: $2,500 Pets Policy: On a Case By Case Basis. Laundry: In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
0
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 S ROBINSON STREET have any available units?
133 S ROBINSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 S ROBINSON STREET have?
Some of 133 S ROBINSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 S ROBINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
133 S ROBINSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 S ROBINSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 S ROBINSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 133 S ROBINSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 133 S ROBINSON STREET does offer parking.
Does 133 S ROBINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 S ROBINSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 S ROBINSON STREET have a pool?
No, 133 S ROBINSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 133 S ROBINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 133 S ROBINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 133 S ROBINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 S ROBINSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
