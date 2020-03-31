133 S ROBINSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Design!Full renovation, never been lived in. Everything Brand New. 4 Bedrooms. 3.5 Bathrooms. 1 Car Parking. Fully renovated steps from Patterson Park. Parking pad with lots of street parking. Hardwood floor on main and 2nd floors with crown molding. Exposed brick wall with wide staircase going up. Tall basement ceiling and soft carpet. Smart Washer and Dryer. Tray ceiling in master bedroom with lots of sunlight. Full rear deck. Year Renovated: 2017Deposit: $2,500 Pets Policy: On a Case By Case Basis. Laundry: In Unit