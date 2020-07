Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient Mount Vernon location. Recently updated kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors. Washer/dryer in unit. Plenty of natural light in this pristine 2nd floor apartment. On-street parking with Area #28 permit. Possibility of renting rear parking space behind building at an additional cost. Pets on a case by case basis. Walk to dining, shopping, Penn Station and University of Baltimore.