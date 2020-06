Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning home with all of the bells and whistles! NEW: hardwood floors, carpet, SS appliances, cabinets, counters, HVAC, and hot water heater and more! Bathroom is also completely updated! The home also provides a private fenced in yard, great for entertaining as well as off street parking with plenty of parking for guests! Natural light pours in through large windows. Home will not last!