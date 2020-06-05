All apartments in Baltimore
1307 Herkimer st A

1307 Herkimer Street · No Longer Available
Location

1307 Herkimer Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Town home for rent - Property Id: 165155

Virtual tour link (copy and paste in browser) https://fusion.realtourvision.com/761417

House 3 bedroom, 3 bath hardwood floors and LED recessed lights on all levels. Three bedrooms and three full baths make this home a rare find in Washington Village. All black appliances, over-sized side by side refrigerator, dish washer and gas stove and washer/dryer in the basement. Walking distance to grocery store and public transportation. Fifteen minutes walk to the stadium. Tenant pays gas, electric and water.

Requirements
1. Must Have Good References
2. No Evictions
3. Clean Background
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165155p
Property Id 165155

(RLNE5204374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Herkimer st A have any available units?
1307 Herkimer st A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Herkimer st A have?
Some of 1307 Herkimer st A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Herkimer st A currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Herkimer st A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Herkimer st A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 Herkimer st A is pet friendly.
Does 1307 Herkimer st A offer parking?
No, 1307 Herkimer st A does not offer parking.
Does 1307 Herkimer st A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1307 Herkimer st A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Herkimer st A have a pool?
No, 1307 Herkimer st A does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Herkimer st A have accessible units?
No, 1307 Herkimer st A does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Herkimer st A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Herkimer st A has units with dishwashers.

