1306 Sherwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Large 3 bedroom house with Patio, deck and private parking! - Up for rent we have a large, 3 bedroom house on the desirable North East side of Baltimore City with a parking pad and balcony are the features that make this house a great deal:



1.) 3 Bedrooms

2.) 2 Bathrooms

3.) Hardwood floors (original with nice dark stain)

4.) Front porch and Balcony in the back

5.) Parking pad in back of house

6.) Central heat and air conditioning

7.) Washer and dryer included!

8.) Finished Basement



Call MH Properties at 443-247-0001



Come check out this large house and take advantage of the great price before it's gone! Vouchers are welcome here. for more pictures and an online application, please go to:



mhpropertymgmt.com



(RLNE5431595)