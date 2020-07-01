All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 14 2020

1306 Sherwood Ave

1306 Sherwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Sherwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Ramblewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Large 3 bedroom house with Patio, deck and private parking! - Up for rent we have a large, 3 bedroom house on the desirable North East side of Baltimore City with a parking pad and balcony are the features that make this house a great deal:

1.) 3 Bedrooms
2.) 2 Bathrooms
3.) Hardwood floors (original with nice dark stain)
4.) Front porch and Balcony in the back
5.) Parking pad in back of house
6.) Central heat and air conditioning
7.) Washer and dryer included!
8.) Finished Basement

Call MH Properties at 443-247-0001

Come check out this large house and take advantage of the great price before it's gone! Vouchers are welcome here. for more pictures and an online application, please go to:

mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5431595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Sherwood Ave have any available units?
1306 Sherwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 Sherwood Ave have?
Some of 1306 Sherwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Sherwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Sherwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Sherwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1306 Sherwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1306 Sherwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Sherwood Ave offers parking.
Does 1306 Sherwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 Sherwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Sherwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1306 Sherwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Sherwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1306 Sherwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Sherwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Sherwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

