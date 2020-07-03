All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 13 E WEST STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
13 E WEST STREET
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:49 PM

13 E WEST STREET

13 East West Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13 East West Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with 1 Car Parking available now! 3D Tour Available! Two large bedrooms, central air, laundry in unit. Great location in the center of Federal Hill, steps to the New Cross Street Market, restaurants and attractions. Convenient to 95, 695, 295 and 83. Access to public transportation including the Charm City Circulator and University of Maryland Shuttle. Within walking distance of Downtown, Ravens Stadium and Camden Yards. 1 year lease, 1 month security deposit. No smokers, Cats allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 E WEST STREET have any available units?
13 E WEST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 E WEST STREET have?
Some of 13 E WEST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 E WEST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
13 E WEST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 E WEST STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 E WEST STREET is pet friendly.
Does 13 E WEST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 13 E WEST STREET offers parking.
Does 13 E WEST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 E WEST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 E WEST STREET have a pool?
No, 13 E WEST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 13 E WEST STREET have accessible units?
No, 13 E WEST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 13 E WEST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 E WEST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland