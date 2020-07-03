13 E WEST STREET

Amenities

Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with 1 Car Parking available now! 3D Tour Available! Two large bedrooms, central air, laundry in unit. Great location in the center of Federal Hill, steps to the New Cross Street Market, restaurants and attractions. Convenient to 95, 695, 295 and 83. Access to public transportation including the Charm City Circulator and University of Maryland Shuttle. Within walking distance of Downtown, Ravens Stadium and Camden Yards. 1 year lease, 1 month security deposit. No smokers, Cats allowed.