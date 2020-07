13 E BRANCH LANE

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY DECEMBER 8TH 3:15-4:30PM. LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION! THIS LOVELY CARRIAGE HOUSE CONDO APARTMENT IS AVAILABLE NOW. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MT VERNON, STEPS TO RESTAURANTS, BARS, SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION, AND UNIVERSITIES. ENJOY LIVING IN VIRTUALLY YOUR OWN MINI HOUSE PERFECT SPACE FOR 1-2 PEOPLE. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE (AS-IS), EFFICIENT GALLEY KITCHEN, LUXURIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE (AS-IS), NEW SPA-LIKE MASTER BATHROOM, WALK-IN CLOSET WITH WASHER AND DRYER. NEW HEAT PUMP/AC & REAR WINDOWS. PET-FRIENDLY BUILDING WITH NO WEIGHT OR BREED RESTRICTIONS BUT NO MORE THAN TWO ANIMALS ARE PERMITTED PER CONDO ASSOCIATION. $60 APPLICATION AND CREDIT CHFEE PER APPLICANT.