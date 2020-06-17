All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1239 Sargeant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1239 Sargeant Street
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

1239 Sargeant Street

1239 Sargeant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1239 Sargeant Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Row Home in Washington Village - Fully renovated with a contemporary flair. Great location in Southwest Baltimore City close to shopping, schools, highways, and public transportation. New wood laminate floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen and bath, spacious bedrooms. Unfinished storage basement with laundry compact washer/dryer included). Central air and heat with gas cooking.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

Housing vouchers welcome.

Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com for more information or to schedule an appointment to see this home.

(RLNE3710456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 Sargeant Street have any available units?
1239 Sargeant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1239 Sargeant Street have?
Some of 1239 Sargeant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 Sargeant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1239 Sargeant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 Sargeant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1239 Sargeant Street is pet friendly.
Does 1239 Sargeant Street offer parking?
No, 1239 Sargeant Street does not offer parking.
Does 1239 Sargeant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1239 Sargeant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 Sargeant Street have a pool?
No, 1239 Sargeant Street does not have a pool.
Does 1239 Sargeant Street have accessible units?
No, 1239 Sargeant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 Sargeant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1239 Sargeant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland