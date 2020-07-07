All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

1236 Gittings Ave

1236 Gittings Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1236 Gittings Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Idlewood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
key fob access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
Great Unit Just For You!! - Simply put, THIS HOUSE IS BEAUTIFUL!! The finishings in this house are gorgeous. Ceramic tile covers the bathroom, kitchen and basement floors, hardwood throughout the rest of the house. Granite countertops, and beautiful cabinets highlight the kitchen. Recessed lighting, generously sized bedrooms, beautiful bathroom fixtures, all make this house something you would want to call home. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, fenced rear yard, keyless entry, this home is just right for you!!

(RLNE5716008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 Gittings Ave have any available units?
1236 Gittings Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1236 Gittings Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1236 Gittings Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 Gittings Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1236 Gittings Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1236 Gittings Ave offer parking?
No, 1236 Gittings Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1236 Gittings Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 Gittings Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 Gittings Ave have a pool?
No, 1236 Gittings Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1236 Gittings Ave have accessible units?
No, 1236 Gittings Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 Gittings Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 Gittings Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 Gittings Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1236 Gittings Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

