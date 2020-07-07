1236 Gittings Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

Great Unit Just For You!! - Simply put, THIS HOUSE IS BEAUTIFUL!! The finishings in this house are gorgeous. Ceramic tile covers the bathroom, kitchen and basement floors, hardwood throughout the rest of the house. Granite countertops, and beautiful cabinets highlight the kitchen. Recessed lighting, generously sized bedrooms, beautiful bathroom fixtures, all make this house something you would want to call home. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, fenced rear yard, keyless entry, this home is just right for you!!



