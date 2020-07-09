All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1234 E EAGER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1234 E EAGER STREET
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:57 AM

1234 E EAGER STREET

1234 East Eager Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1234 East Eager Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Gay Street

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome Home!! Beautiful all new 3 bed 2 bath fully rehabbed rowhome in Eager Park! Beautiful floors, custom paint, central air and heat!! Minutes from downtown, John Hopkins, Stadium with easy highway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 E EAGER STREET have any available units?
1234 E EAGER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1234 E EAGER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1234 E EAGER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 E EAGER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1234 E EAGER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1234 E EAGER STREET offer parking?
No, 1234 E EAGER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1234 E EAGER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 E EAGER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 E EAGER STREET have a pool?
No, 1234 E EAGER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1234 E EAGER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1234 E EAGER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 E EAGER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 E EAGER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 E EAGER STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1234 E EAGER STREET has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland