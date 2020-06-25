Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

123 W. Clement St Available 07/15/19 Stunning 2bd/2ba Federal Hill rowhome..Rooftop deck,CAC & more! Available 7/15! - Stunning 2bd/2.5ba Federal Hill rowhome with exposed interior brick, built-in shelving and vaulted ceilings.Hardwood floors in main level; carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile in updated bathrooms with walk-in shower. Updated kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Central A/C. Washer/Dryer. Alarm. Half bath on first floor. Off-Street parking (1). And rooftop deck with amazing views of the City!!! A Must See! Available 7/15!



Utilities are not included!



Pet policy: Case by case basis



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



(RLNE3017489)