Amenities
123 W. Clement St Available 07/15/19 Stunning 2bd/2ba Federal Hill rowhome..Rooftop deck,CAC & more! Available 7/15! - Stunning 2bd/2.5ba Federal Hill rowhome with exposed interior brick, built-in shelving and vaulted ceilings.Hardwood floors in main level; carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile in updated bathrooms with walk-in shower. Updated kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Central A/C. Washer/Dryer. Alarm. Half bath on first floor. Off-Street parking (1). And rooftop deck with amazing views of the City!!! A Must See! Available 7/15!
Utilities are not included!
Pet policy: Case by case basis
