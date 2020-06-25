All apartments in Baltimore
123 W. Clement St
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

123 W. Clement St

123 West Clement Street · No Longer Available
Location

123 West Clement Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
123 W. Clement St Available 07/15/19 Stunning 2bd/2ba Federal Hill rowhome..Rooftop deck,CAC & more! Available 7/15! - Stunning 2bd/2.5ba Federal Hill rowhome with exposed interior brick, built-in shelving and vaulted ceilings.Hardwood floors in main level; carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile in updated bathrooms with walk-in shower. Updated kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Central A/C. Washer/Dryer. Alarm. Half bath on first floor. Off-Street parking (1). And rooftop deck with amazing views of the City!!! A Must See! Available 7/15!

Utilities are not included!

Pet policy: Case by case basis

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE3017489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 W. Clement St have any available units?
123 W. Clement St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 W. Clement St have?
Some of 123 W. Clement St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 W. Clement St currently offering any rent specials?
123 W. Clement St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 W. Clement St pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 W. Clement St is pet friendly.
Does 123 W. Clement St offer parking?
Yes, 123 W. Clement St offers parking.
Does 123 W. Clement St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 W. Clement St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 W. Clement St have a pool?
No, 123 W. Clement St does not have a pool.
Does 123 W. Clement St have accessible units?
No, 123 W. Clement St does not have accessible units.
Does 123 W. Clement St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 W. Clement St has units with dishwashers.
