Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM

1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK

1224 Harbor Island Walk · No Longer Available
Location

1224 Harbor Island Walk, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

guest parking
You don't even have to leave the comfort of your home to tour this stunning property. Please take a look at the virtual tour available at http://spws.homevisit.com/mls/235017 and call Bill Ganz at 443-756-3218 with any questions. I would be happy to set up a private personalized tour of this home and the Harborview Community for you and answer any questions that you may have. Envision your new lifestyle within the distinguished Harborview Community. This pristine town home features an impressive contemporary floor plan with over 2,400 square feet of luxury living spread out on over five levels. The exquisite finishes include stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas cooking, a wine cooler & hardwood flooring. Water views abound from the spacious roof deck & kitchen level rear balcony. A ground level patio area provides plenty of room for gardening projects. Parking for three vehicles is provided for within the attached one car garage and two car parking pad. Community amenities include 24/7 security & on-demand security escorts, a guest parking lot (paid daily or monthly parking options available), outdoor pool, private fitness center, monthly water bill, private trash & snow removal, marina, Italian restaurant, deli & market and beautifully landscaped grounds. A conveniently located water taxi can take you to explore any neighborhood in the city. With countless shopping, dining and entertaining options just minutes away from this centrally located Inner Harbor property you can enjoy a lifestyle offered nowhere else in Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have any available units?
1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have?
Some of 1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK currently offering any rent specials?
1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK pet-friendly?
No, 1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK offer parking?
Yes, 1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK does offer parking.
Does 1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have a pool?
Yes, 1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK has a pool.
Does 1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have accessible units?
No, 1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK has units with dishwashers.
