1224 HARBOR ISLAND WALK

You don't even have to leave the comfort of your home to tour this stunning property. Please take a look at the virtual tour available at http://spws.homevisit.com/mls/235017 and call Bill Ganz at 443-756-3218 with any questions. I would be happy to set up a private personalized tour of this home and the Harborview Community for you and answer any questions that you may have. Envision your new lifestyle within the distinguished Harborview Community. This pristine town home features an impressive contemporary floor plan with over 2,400 square feet of luxury living spread out on over five levels. The exquisite finishes include stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas cooking, a wine cooler & hardwood flooring. Water views abound from the spacious roof deck & kitchen level rear balcony. A ground level patio area provides plenty of room for gardening projects. Parking for three vehicles is provided for within the attached one car garage and two car parking pad. Community amenities include 24/7 security & on-demand security escorts, a guest parking lot (paid daily or monthly parking options available), outdoor pool, private fitness center, monthly water bill, private trash & snow removal, marina, Italian restaurant, deli & market and beautifully landscaped grounds. A conveniently located water taxi can take you to explore any neighborhood in the city. With countless shopping, dining and entertaining options just minutes away from this centrally located Inner Harbor property you can enjoy a lifestyle offered nowhere else in Baltimore.