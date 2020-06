Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Totally Renovated Stone Mansion in the Heart of Mount Vernon! Huge bright rooms adorn this rarely-available large rental to easily accommodate all of your needs. Wonderful new kitchen with fireplace, oversized full bathrooms, great entertaining spaces, hardwood flooring throughout, and high ceilings! Lower-level 2-bedroom renovated apartment also available for $1,800.00. Penn Station -- I-83!!