1220 SARGEANT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated, 1400+ Finished SQFT 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath with fully finished, fully carpeted basement on the lower level, eat-in kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and white shaker cabinets on the main, and two spacious bedrooms with two full bathrooms on the second floor. Additional features include newer HVAC system, privately fenced rear yard, and powder room off the kitchen. Steps to green space, public transportation, and Camden, Horseshoe, and M&T.