1220 SARGEANT STREET
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

1220 SARGEANT STREET

1220 Sargeant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Sargeant Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated, 1400+ Finished SQFT 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath with fully finished, fully carpeted basement on the lower level, eat-in kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and white shaker cabinets on the main, and two spacious bedrooms with two full bathrooms on the second floor. Additional features include newer HVAC system, privately fenced rear yard, and powder room off the kitchen. Steps to green space, public transportation, and Camden, Horseshoe, and M&T.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 SARGEANT STREET have any available units?
1220 SARGEANT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 SARGEANT STREET have?
Some of 1220 SARGEANT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 SARGEANT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1220 SARGEANT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 SARGEANT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1220 SARGEANT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1220 SARGEANT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1220 SARGEANT STREET offers parking.
Does 1220 SARGEANT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 SARGEANT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 SARGEANT STREET have a pool?
No, 1220 SARGEANT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1220 SARGEANT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1220 SARGEANT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 SARGEANT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 SARGEANT STREET has units with dishwashers.
