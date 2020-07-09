All apartments in Baltimore
1220 BANK STREET

1220 Bank St · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Bank St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to lease an edgy expansive loft condo in the Canal Street Malt House. This amazing residence offers a floor plan designed to maximize an incredible sense of openness and style. There are 2 en-suite bedrooms and baths, a sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, an inviting foyer, and a powder room on the main living level. The home is enhanced with an unique blend of finishes of exposed ducts, columns, concrete, steel & brick, 18' ceilings, window walls of glass, polished concrete floors on main level, spacious closets with custom build-outs, designer carpeting on mezzanine loft level, separate laundry & storage room, designer lighting and ceiling fans, and deluxe remote controlled window shades. The private patio is great for entertaining and has easy access to the parking garage. 1 garage parking space #17 conveys. Additional storage space is provided in the rear of the garage. The Canal Street Malt House location is ideally nestled among Baltimore's most vibrant neighborhoods and within close proximity to award-winning restaurants, Whole Foods Market, shopping, bars, highways, hospitals and institutions. Major enhancements and business / residential development along the Central Avenue corridor and Harbor East continue to add to a superb community and a great urban lifestyle. The finished square footage in the public tax record is incorrect.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 BANK STREET have any available units?
1220 BANK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 BANK STREET have?
Some of 1220 BANK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 BANK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1220 BANK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 BANK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1220 BANK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1220 BANK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1220 BANK STREET offers parking.
Does 1220 BANK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 BANK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 BANK STREET have a pool?
No, 1220 BANK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1220 BANK STREET have accessible units?
No, 1220 BANK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 BANK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 BANK STREET has units with dishwashers.

