1220 BANK STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity to lease an edgy expansive loft condo in the Canal Street Malt House. This amazing residence offers a floor plan designed to maximize an incredible sense of openness and style. There are 2 en-suite bedrooms and baths, a sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, an inviting foyer, and a powder room on the main living level. The home is enhanced with an unique blend of finishes of exposed ducts, columns, concrete, steel & brick, 18' ceilings, window walls of glass, polished concrete floors on main level, spacious closets with custom build-outs, designer carpeting on mezzanine loft level, separate laundry & storage room, designer lighting and ceiling fans, and deluxe remote controlled window shades. The private patio is great for entertaining and has easy access to the parking garage. 1 garage parking space #17 conveys. Additional storage space is provided in the rear of the garage. The Canal Street Malt House location is ideally nestled among Baltimore's most vibrant neighborhoods and within close proximity to award-winning restaurants, Whole Foods Market, shopping, bars, highways, hospitals and institutions. Major enhancements and business / residential development along the Central Avenue corridor and Harbor East continue to add to a superb community and a great urban lifestyle. The finished square footage in the public tax record is incorrect.