Baltimore, MD
1215 Cedarcroft Road
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:15 PM

1215 Cedarcroft Road

1215 Cedarcroft Road · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Cedarcroft Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Idlewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Clean updated Home in 21239! - Check out this beautiful, updated home in the 21239 zip code! Here are the features that make this home great:

1.) 3 Bedrooms with an optional 4th bedroom/ den in the basement!
2.) 2 Bathrooms
3.) Hardwood floors,
4.) Open concept
5.) Fresh paint
6.) Central air and heat!
7.) Brick porch and walkway
8.) New appliances
9.) Nice deck!

Come see this house before it's gone! All applicants subject to background and credit check.

more pictures and online application available at mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE4333173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Cedarcroft Road have any available units?
1215 Cedarcroft Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Cedarcroft Road have?
Some of 1215 Cedarcroft Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Cedarcroft Road currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Cedarcroft Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Cedarcroft Road pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Cedarcroft Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1215 Cedarcroft Road offer parking?
No, 1215 Cedarcroft Road does not offer parking.
Does 1215 Cedarcroft Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Cedarcroft Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Cedarcroft Road have a pool?
No, 1215 Cedarcroft Road does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Cedarcroft Road have accessible units?
No, 1215 Cedarcroft Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Cedarcroft Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Cedarcroft Road does not have units with dishwashers.
