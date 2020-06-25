1215 Cedarcroft Road

Amenities

Clean updated Home in 21239! - Check out this beautiful, updated home in the 21239 zip code! Here are the features that make this home great:



1.) 3 Bedrooms with an optional 4th bedroom/ den in the basement!

2.) 2 Bathrooms

3.) Hardwood floors,

4.) Open concept

5.) Fresh paint

6.) Central air and heat!

7.) Brick porch and walkway

8.) New appliances

9.) Nice deck!



Come see this house before it's gone! All applicants subject to background and credit check.



more pictures and online application available at mhpropertymgmt.com



(RLNE4333173)