Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a recently renovated 2 bd /1bth townhome in very quiet neighborhood. There are wall to wall carpets and a finished basement with carpets which provides additional space for storage or personal preferences. CALL TODAY FOR A VIEWING!!!! (240) 206 6044

Contact us to schedule a showing.