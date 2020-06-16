1209 N Charles St Unit 113

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking garage

Desired location 2 bed 2 bath condo unit in Mt Vernon - Centrally Located in the heart of Mt Vernon this 2 bed 2 bath condo unit with soaring 10'' Ceilings, open space concept with Garage Parking & Storage. Updated kitchen with tall cabinets, granite countertop, The master bedroom has a walk in closet with a super bathroom with a double sink & dual vanities, shower and a bathtub. washer and dryer in the unit. On-Site Fitness Center, impressive main building foyer, courtyard, fountain. Pet friendly, 2 Blocks to Penn Station, 3 Blocks to Cultural Center Light Rail. Adjacent to University of Baltimore and Maryland Institute College of Art.



(RLNE5594918)