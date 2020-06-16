All apartments in Baltimore
1209 N Charles St Unit 113
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1209 N Charles St Unit 113

1209 North Charles Street · (410) 236-1198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1209 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mid-Town Belvedere

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1209 N Charles St - Unit 113 Unit 113 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Desired location 2 bed 2 bath condo unit in Mt Vernon - Centrally Located in the heart of Mt Vernon this 2 bed 2 bath condo unit with soaring 10'' Ceilings, open space concept with Garage Parking & Storage. Updated kitchen with tall cabinets, granite countertop, The master bedroom has a walk in closet with a super bathroom with a double sink & dual vanities, shower and a bathtub. washer and dryer in the unit. On-Site Fitness Center, impressive main building foyer, courtyard, fountain. Pet friendly, 2 Blocks to Penn Station, 3 Blocks to Cultural Center Light Rail. Adjacent to University of Baltimore and Maryland Institute College of Art.

(RLNE5594918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 N Charles St Unit 113 have any available units?
1209 N Charles St Unit 113 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 N Charles St Unit 113 have?
Some of 1209 N Charles St Unit 113's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 N Charles St Unit 113 currently offering any rent specials?
1209 N Charles St Unit 113 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 N Charles St Unit 113 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 N Charles St Unit 113 is pet friendly.
Does 1209 N Charles St Unit 113 offer parking?
Yes, 1209 N Charles St Unit 113 does offer parking.
Does 1209 N Charles St Unit 113 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 N Charles St Unit 113 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 N Charles St Unit 113 have a pool?
No, 1209 N Charles St Unit 113 does not have a pool.
Does 1209 N Charles St Unit 113 have accessible units?
No, 1209 N Charles St Unit 113 does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 N Charles St Unit 113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 N Charles St Unit 113 does not have units with dishwashers.
