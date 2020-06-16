1209 N Charles St Unit 113

Amenities
Desired location 2 bed 2 bath condo unit in Mt Vernon - Centrally Located in the heart of Mt Vernon this 2 bed 2 bath condo unit with soaring 10'' Ceilings, open space concept with Garage Parking & Storage. Updated kitchen with tall cabinets, granite countertop, The master bedroom has a walk in closet with a super bathroom with a double sink & dual vanities, shower and a bathtub. washer and dryer in the unit. On-Site Fitness Center, impressive main building foyer, courtyard, fountain. Pet friendly, 2 Blocks to Penn Station, 3 Blocks to Cultural Center Light Rail. Adjacent to University of Baltimore and Maryland Institute College of Art.
