Amenities

dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities

BOLTONHILL classified historic town house. The apartment takes second and third floor. Nice lay out to share and entertain. Very quiet area and building if quietness is what you are looking for. Owner pays for heat and water. Close to metro rail , major bus routes and shuttles to JHU and UMD Easy access to major highways.