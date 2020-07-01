1202 HARBOR ISLAND WALK

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage guest parking

Don't Wait - This Home Is Available For Occupancy On June 1, 2020. Central location within the exclusive Harborview Community close to the Inner Harbor walking promenade. Envision your new lifestyle within the distinguished Harborview Community. This pristine town home features an impressive contemporary floor plan with over 2,700 square feet of luxury living spread out on over five levels. The exquisite finishes include stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas cooking, fireplace & hardwood flooring. Water views abound from the spacious roof terrace & kitchen level rear balcony. A ground level patio area provides plenty of room for gardening projects. Parking for three vehicles is provided for within the attached one car garage and two car parking pad. Community amenities include 24/7 security & on-demand security escorts, a guest parking lot (paid daily or monthly parking options available), outdoor pool, private fitness center, monthly water bill, private trash & snow removal, marina, Italian restaurant, deli & market and beautifully landscaped grounds. A conveniently located water taxi can take you to explore any neighborhood in the city. With countless shopping, dining and entertaining options just minutes away from this centrally located Inner Harbor property you can enjoy a lifestyle offered nowhere else in Baltimore.