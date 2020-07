Amenities

*** PROPERTY OFFERED: FURNISHED $2000 OR UNFURNISHED $2150***TOWNHOUSE*2BRA 2BA W/ GARAGE PARKING*HARDWOOD FLOORS FROM TOP TO BOTTOM* GRANITE COUNTERS* STAINLESS APPLIANCES* MASTER BEDROOM COMPLETE WITH: *ENSUITE BATHROOM* DOUBLE VANITY*SPA SOAKING TUB* SEPARATE HUGE WALK-IN SHOWER*WASHER & DRYER* DEEP AND WIDE 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH PLENTY OF EXTRA STORAGE*ROOFTOP DECK PROVIDING PANORAMIC VIEWS OF THE CITY SKYLINE*EXPLORE BUTCHERS HILL PATTERSON PARK*SHORT WALK TO JOHNS HOPKINS MEDICAL* PATTERSON PARK*FELLS POINT*ENJOY NEIGHBORHOOD CAFES AND BARS*THIS IS CITY LIVING AT IT'S BEST **ASK ABOUT OPTIONS FOR:SHORT TERM FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL*** SOUP TO NUTS***JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE***