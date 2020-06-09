All apartments in Baltimore
/
Baltimore, MD
/
119 W Hamburg St
Last updated September 24 2019

119 W Hamburg St

119 West Hamburg Street · No Longer Available
Location

119 West Hamburg Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Ultra-spacious 3 bedroom townhome on idyllic tree-lined Hamburg St in Federal Hill! Fully renovated interior blends modern amenities with old-world details like exposed brick, decorative fireplace, and gorgeous wood floors. Gourmet kitchen boasts custom tile backsplash, Energy Star stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and access to a private courtyard perfect for entertaining! Second level offers 2 light-filled bedrooms sharing a full bath with soaking tub and a private balcony! Loft-style Master Suite on the 3rd-floor features raised ceilings, built-in closet storage, and spa-like full bath with custom glass shower! Tons of storage throughout and full-size washer/dryer included for added convenience!
Only steps away from Stadiums, Historic Cross St. Market, Light Rail, and Charm City Circulator! Easy access to all Downtown Baltimore has to offer!

Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE5027683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 W Hamburg St have any available units?
119 W Hamburg St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 W Hamburg St have?
Some of 119 W Hamburg St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 W Hamburg St currently offering any rent specials?
119 W Hamburg St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 W Hamburg St pet-friendly?
No, 119 W Hamburg St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 119 W Hamburg St offer parking?
No, 119 W Hamburg St does not offer parking.
Does 119 W Hamburg St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 W Hamburg St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 W Hamburg St have a pool?
No, 119 W Hamburg St does not have a pool.
Does 119 W Hamburg St have accessible units?
No, 119 W Hamburg St does not have accessible units.
Does 119 W Hamburg St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 W Hamburg St has units with dishwashers.
