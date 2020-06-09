119 W Hamburg St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard hot tub

Ultra-spacious 3 bedroom townhome on idyllic tree-lined Hamburg St in Federal Hill! Fully renovated interior blends modern amenities with old-world details like exposed brick, decorative fireplace, and gorgeous wood floors. Gourmet kitchen boasts custom tile backsplash, Energy Star stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and access to a private courtyard perfect for entertaining! Second level offers 2 light-filled bedrooms sharing a full bath with soaking tub and a private balcony! Loft-style Master Suite on the 3rd-floor features raised ceilings, built-in closet storage, and spa-like full bath with custom glass shower! Tons of storage throughout and full-size washer/dryer included for added convenience!

Only steps away from Stadiums, Historic Cross St. Market, Light Rail, and Charm City Circulator! Easy access to all Downtown Baltimore has to offer!



Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



(RLNE5027683)