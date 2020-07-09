1172 Washington Boulevard - 2

Amenities

ROOM FOR RENT --- ROOM FOR RENT



SEMI FURNISHED



This Washington Village home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, granite countertops, hardwood floors, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, a fenced patio in the rear, brand new plumbing, new cabinets, new counter tops, new flooring, new windows, and air conditioning. This is a perfect spot for someone who is looking for a landlord who would be willing to sell to tenants in the future! Hurry now to move into a neighborhood destined for continued growth!



Private Bedroom and Bathroom with shared kitchen.



This beautiful home is the perfectly placed for a tenant. Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, granite countertops, hardwood floors, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, a fenced patio in the rear, brand new plumbing, new cabinets, new counter tops, new flooring, new windows, forced-air a/c, and forced-air heat. Hurry now to move into a neighborhood destined for continued growth!