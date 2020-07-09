All apartments in Baltimore
1172 Washington Boulevard - 2

1172 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1172 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
ROOM FOR RENT --- ROOM FOR RENT

SEMI FURNISHED

This Washington Village home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, granite countertops, hardwood floors, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, a fenced patio in the rear, brand new plumbing, new cabinets, new counter tops, new flooring, new windows, and air conditioning. This is a perfect spot for someone who is looking for a landlord who would be willing to sell to tenants in the future! Hurry now to move into a neighborhood destined for continued growth!

Private Bedroom and Bathroom with shared kitchen.

For more listings please go to KKUESTATE.COM
This beautiful home is the perfectly placed for a tenant. Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, granite countertops, hardwood floors, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, a fenced patio in the rear, brand new plumbing, new cabinets, new counter tops, new flooring, new windows, forced-air a/c, and forced-air heat. Hurry now to move into a neighborhood destined for continued growth!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1172 Washington Boulevard - 2 have any available units?
1172 Washington Boulevard - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1172 Washington Boulevard - 2 have?
Some of 1172 Washington Boulevard - 2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1172 Washington Boulevard - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1172 Washington Boulevard - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1172 Washington Boulevard - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1172 Washington Boulevard - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1172 Washington Boulevard - 2 offer parking?
No, 1172 Washington Boulevard - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1172 Washington Boulevard - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1172 Washington Boulevard - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1172 Washington Boulevard - 2 have a pool?
No, 1172 Washington Boulevard - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1172 Washington Boulevard - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1172 Washington Boulevard - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1172 Washington Boulevard - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1172 Washington Boulevard - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

