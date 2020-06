Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED, clean & tidy 820 s.f. one bedroom with patio in the gated community of Cross Keys. All utilities included. Terrace level apartment offers plenty of parking, new carpeting & attractive furnishings. Laundry room is next door to this unit. Available April 15, 2020 through November 15, 2020. Time frame can be negotiable. Commission will be based on length of tenancy.SOME OF THESE PHOTOS ARE OLD....new carpet, appliances and paint, since these photos were taken