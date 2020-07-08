1156 Monroe Circle

Amenities
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom rowhome available for move in! This homes offers 2 fully updated bathrooms, gorgeous flooring throughout the unit, plenty of windows for natural lighting, gourmet kitchen inclusive of brand new SS appliances, finished basement and a laundry area with washer and dryer! Exterior features includes balcony and partially fenced yard!
*Virtual Showings available
*Vouchers accepted
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
Email us at rentals@crofmaryland.com for more information!
Contact us to schedule a showing.