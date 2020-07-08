All apartments in Baltimore
1156 Monroe Circle
1156 Monroe Circle

1156 Monroe Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1156 Monroe Circle, Baltimore, MD 21225
Curtis Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom rowhome available for move in! This homes offers 2 fully updated bathrooms, gorgeous flooring throughout the unit, plenty of windows for natural lighting, gourmet kitchen inclusive of brand new SS appliances, finished basement and a laundry area with washer and dryer! Exterior features includes balcony and partially fenced yard!

*Virtual Showings available

*Vouchers accepted

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Email us at rentals@crofmaryland.com for more information!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 Monroe Circle have any available units?
1156 Monroe Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1156 Monroe Circle have?
Some of 1156 Monroe Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 Monroe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1156 Monroe Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 Monroe Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1156 Monroe Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1156 Monroe Circle offer parking?
No, 1156 Monroe Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1156 Monroe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1156 Monroe Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 Monroe Circle have a pool?
No, 1156 Monroe Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1156 Monroe Circle have accessible units?
No, 1156 Monroe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 Monroe Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1156 Monroe Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

