1129 Sargeant Street

Location

1129 Sargeant Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 2BR Town Home in Washington Village - What a great home! Bright and spacious. Decorative columns separate the living and dining room. Half bath on main level. Beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite counters, built in dishwasher, microwave, and a wall oven. Covered porch and deck off second level. Large bath with separate tub and shower. Laundry room on bedroom level. Basement partially finished.

2BR Housing vouchers welcome.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

Call Balt Rentals at 240-600-0979 for details or to schedule an appointment.

You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com

(RLNE2594798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

