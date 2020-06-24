1129 Sargeant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 2BR Town Home in Washington Village - What a great home! Bright and spacious. Decorative columns separate the living and dining room. Half bath on main level. Beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite counters, built in dishwasher, microwave, and a wall oven. Covered porch and deck off second level. Large bath with separate tub and shower. Laundry room on bedroom level. Basement partially finished.



2BR Housing vouchers welcome.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



Call Balt Rentals at 240-600-0979 for details or to schedule an appointment.



You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com



